Side effect(s) of Clarithromycin

Read the side effects of Clarithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache.- Mood changes, tremor, dizziness, confusion, seizures, sleeplessness, hallucinations, nightmares, tinnitus (abnormal sounds within the ears).- Liver inflammation with or without jaundice, increase in liver enzymes.- Low sugar.- QT prolongation, abnormal heart rhythm.- Kidney damage.- Fever, flu-like symptoms, blisters, itching, allergic reactions, hearing loss, secondary intestinal infection.* Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes .