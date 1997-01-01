Side effect(s) of Clarithromycin

Read the side effects of Clarithromycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal taste, stomach upset, abdominal pain and headache.
Central Nervous System
-
Mood changes, tremor, dizziness, confusion, seizures, sleeplessness, hallucinations, nightmares, tinnitus (abnormal sounds within the ears).
Liver
-
Liver inflammation with or without jaundice, increase in liver enzymes.
Metabolic
-
Low sugar.
Heart
-
QT prolongation, abnormal heart rhythm.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney damage.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, flu-like symptoms, blisters, itching, allergic reactions, hearing loss, secondary intestinal infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid contact with eyes and mucous membranes .