Side effect(s) of Cladribine

Read the side effects of Cladribine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever, fatigue, chills, weakness, increased sweating, uneasiness and trunk pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.
Blood
-
Bruising and nose bleed.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness and sleeplessness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate and fluid retention.
Respiratory
-
Abnormal breath sounds, cough, abnormal chest sounds and shortness of breath.
Skin
-
Rash, itching, pain and redness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and joint pain.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.