Side effect(s) of Cladribine

Read the side effects of Cladribine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, nausea, and injection site reactions.- Fever, fatigue, chills, weakness, increased sweating, uneasiness and trunk pain.- Nausea, decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal pain.- Bruising and nose bleed.- Headache, dizziness and sleeplessness.- Fast heart rate and fluid retention.- Abnormal breath sounds, cough, abnormal chest sounds and shortness of breath.- Rash, itching, pain and redness.- Muscle pain and joint pain.* Avoid excess dosage.