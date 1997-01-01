Side effect(s) of Citalopram

Read the side effects of Citalopram as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, tremor, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, abnormal accommodation, drowsiness, sleeplessness, agitation, nervousness, anxiety, confusion, suicidal tendency and Serotonin Syndrome.- Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, increased appetite, in some people loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, stomach upset, , flatulence, increased salivation.- Increased sweating, rash, itching.- Decreased sexual activities, impotence, ejaculation failure.Palpitation, postural hypotension.- Abnormal vision, yawning, weight loss, stuffy nose, low sodium level in the blood.*Do not drink alcohol while you are using this medication. *Avoid abrupt withdrawal.