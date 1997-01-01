Side effect(s) of Citalopram

Read the side effects of Citalopram as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache, tremor, fatigue, weakness, dizziness, abnormal accommodation, drowsiness, sleeplessness, agitation, nervousness, anxiety, confusion, suicidal tendency and Serotonin Syndrome.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, dry mouth, constipation, diarrhea, increased appetite, in some people loss of appetite, vomiting, abdominal pain, stomach upset, , flatulence, increased salivation.
Skin
Increased sweating, rash, itching.
Genitourinary
Decreased sexual activities, impotence, ejaculation failure.
Heart
Palpitation, postural hypotension.
Miscellaneous
Abnormal vision, yawning, weight loss, stuffy nose, low sodium level in the blood.
Other Precautions :
*Do not drink alcohol while you are using this medication.
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.