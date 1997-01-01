Side effect(s) of Ciprofloxacin

Read the side effects of Ciprofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Frequent
Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal liver function tests, vomiting and rash.
Body as a Whole
Headache, abdominal pain or discomfort, foot pain, pain in the extremities and injection site reaction.
Cardiovascular
Palpitations, fainting, high or low blood pressure, chest pain, heart attack, fast heart rate and inflammation of vein.
Central Nervous System
Restlessness, dizziness, lightheadedness, sleeplessness, nightmares, hallucinations, manic reaction, irritability, tremor, incoordination, seizures, lethargy, drowsiness, weakness, uneasiness, loss of appetite, phobia, depersonalization, depression, tingling, abnormal gait, convulsion,paranoia and toxic psychosis.
Gastrointestinal
Throat pain, mouth infection, difficulty in swallowing, intestinal perforation, gastrointestinal bleeding, jaundice and liver inflammation.
Blood
Swollen glands.
Musculoskeletal
Join or back pain, joint stiffness and neck or chest pain.
Genitourinary
Kidney inflammation/failure, urinary retention, urethral bleeding, vaginal inflammation and breast pain.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, throat pain, cough, asthma and lung swelling.
Skin
Allergic reactions, itching, hives, photosensitivity, flushing, fever, chills, swelling of the face, neck, lips, eye or hands, pigmentation, redness of the skin and increased sweating.
Eye and ENT
Blurred vision, disturbed vision, decreased visual acuity, double vision, eye pain, ringing in the ear, hearing loss and bad taste.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.