Side effect(s) of Ciprofloxacin

convulsion,paranoia and toxic psychosis.

Read the side effects of Ciprofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, diarrhea, abnormal liver function tests, vomiting and rash.- Headache, abdominal pain or discomfort, foot pain, pain in the extremities and injection site reaction.- Palpitations, fainting, high or low blood pressure, chest pain, heart attack, fast heart rate and inflammation of vein.- Restlessness, dizziness, lightheadedness, sleeplessness, nightmares, hallucinations, manic reaction, irritability, tremor, incoordination, seizures, lethargy, drowsiness, weakness, uneasiness, loss of appetite, phobia, depersonalization, depression, tingling, abnormal gait,- Throat pain, mouth infection, difficulty in swallowing, intestinal perforation, gastrointestinal bleeding, jaundice and liver inflammation.- Swollen glands.- Join or back pain, joint stiffness and neck or chest pain.- Kidney inflammation/failure, urinary retention, urethral bleeding, vaginal inflammation and breast pain.- Difficulty in breathing, nosebleed, throat pain, cough, asthma and lung swelling.- Allergic reactions, itching, hives, photosensitivity, flushing, fever, chills, swelling of the face, neck, lips, eye or hands, pigmentation, redness of the skin and increased sweating.- Blurred vision, disturbed vision, decreased visual acuity, double vision, eye pain, ringing in the ear, hearing loss and bad taste.* Avoid excess dosage.