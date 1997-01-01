Side effect(s) of Cinnarizine

Read the side effects of Cinnarizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness, headache, GI upset, unsteadiness, headache, depression dizziness and incoordination.- Rash.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, loss of appetite or increased appetite and stomach pain.- Weight gain, perspiration or allergic reactions and urinary difficulty or retention.* Avoid excess dosage.