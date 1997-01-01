Side effect(s) of Cinnarizine

Read the side effects of Cinnarizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, headache, GI upset, unsteadiness, headache, depression dizziness and incoordination.
Skin
-
Rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, loss of appetite or increased appetite and stomach pain.
Miscellaneous
-
Weight gain, perspiration or allergic reactions and urinary difficulty or retention.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.