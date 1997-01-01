Side effect(s) of Cilostazol

Read the side effects of Cilostazol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, high blood pressure, vomiting, leg cramps, sensory loss, tingling, difficulty in breathing, rash, blood in urine, urinary tract infection, flu syndrome, chest pain, joint inflammation, and lung inflammation.- Abdominal pain, back pain, headache, infection, chills, face swelling, fever, fluid retention, uneasiness, neck rigidity and pelvic pain.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, atrial flutter, stroke, heart failure, heart arrest, low blood pressure, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythm, fast heart rate, fainting and dilatation of blood vessels.- Abnormal stools, indigestion, flatulence, nausea, loss of appetite, gall stone, duodenal ulcer, increased GGT, gastritis, stomach flu, gum bleeding, blood vomiting, blood in stool, peptic ulcer, rectal bleeding, stomach ulcer and tongue swelling.- Anemia, bruising and abnormal increase in red blood cells.- Increased sugar level, swelling in the extremities, gout and increased cholesterol level.- Joint pain, bone pain and muscle pain.- Anxiety, sleeplessness, nerve pain and dizziness.- Increased cough, asthma, nosebleed, pneumonia and sinus inflammation.- Dry skin, skin scar and hives.- Abnormal vision, blindness, eye inflammation, double vision, ear pain, retinal bleeding and ringing in the ear.- Bladder inflammation, urinary frequency, vaginal bleeding and vaginal inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.