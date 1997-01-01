Side effect(s) of Cidofovir

Read the side effects of Cidofovir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Kidney damage, decrease in white blood cells, decreased eye pressure and eye inflammation.- Abdominal pain, accidental injury, AIDS, allergic reaction, back pain, chest pain, chills and fever, cyst, death, face edema, flu-like syndrome, injection site reaction, uneasiness, neck pain, sensitivity to light and sepsis.- Heart failure, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, migraine, pallor, shock, fainting, fast heart rate and fluid retention.- Intestinal inflammation, constipation, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, fecal incontinence, flatulence, gastrointestinal bleeding, gum inflammation, liver inflammation, liver enlargement, jaundice, abnormal liver function, liver damage, blood in stool, inflammation of pancreas, rectal disorder, mouth ulcer, tongue discoloration and tooth caries.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Loss of weight, dehydration, increase or decrease in blood minerals, increased Blood Urea Nitrogen, swelling in the extremities, respiratory alkalosis, thirst and weight gain.- Joint pain, bone necrosis, bone pain, joint disorder, leg cramps, muscle pain and fractures.- Abnormal dreams, abnormal gait, acute brain syndrome, agitation, memory loss, anxiety, incoordination, stroke, confusion, convulsion, confusion, loss of brain function, depression, dizziness, drug dependence, dry mouth, hallucinations, paralysis, increased sensitivity, increased sexual drive, sleeplessness, nervousness, tingling, personality disorder, drowsiness, speech disorder, tremor, twitching and dilatation of blood vessels.- Asthma, nosebleed, hiccup, fast breathing, oxygen deficiency, increased sputum, lung disorder, inflammation of nose and sinus.- Pimples, life-threatening allergic reactions, dry skin, blister, nail disorder, itching, rash, skin discoloration, skin scar, skin ulcer, sweating and hives.- Abnormal vision, blindness, cataract, eye inflammation, lesion, double vision, dry eyes, ear pain, ear inflammation, refraction disorder, taste perversion, ringing in the ear, visual field defect and hearing loss.- Painful urination, blood in urine, kidney stone, irregular periods, night time urination, frequent urination, kidney damage, urinary incontinence, urinary retention, urinary tract infection.* Avoid excess dosage.