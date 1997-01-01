Side effect(s) of Ciclosporin

Read the side effects of Ciclosporin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.High blood pressure, liver damage, tremor, tingling, swelling in the face, pimples, gum swelling, fluid retention, infections, and gastrointestinal symptoms.• While taking oral solution of ciclosporin, use only the oral dose syringe provided.• Can be mixed with orange or apple juice but not with grapefruit juice.• Do not take excess dose to make up the missed dose.