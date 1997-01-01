Side effect(s) of Choriogonadotropin Alfa

Read the side effects of Choriogonadotropin Alfa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common
- Irritability, swelling of the hands or legs, weight gain, breast pain, headaches, injection site problems, nausea ,ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome, stomach pain, tiredness, vomiting.Gastrointestinal
- Severe pelvic pain, swelling.Central nervous system
- Depression.Respiratory
- Shortness of breath.Genitourinary
- Urinating less than normal, ovarian torsion, ectopic pregnancy.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage