Side effect(s) of Cholera Vaccine

Read the side effects of Cholera Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.FeverFeeling of discomfort or illnessHeadacheNausea and vomitingPain or redness at the injection siteStomach painDiarrheaLoss of appetiteThe cholera vaccine should be given atleast 10 days before travelling to cholera affected regionDo not take cholera vaccine, if the pregnancy delivery date is due within 7 daysAfter using restroom, the hands must be washed thoroughly atleast for 2 weeks after a cholera vaccine has been received to avoid spreading of the disease