Side effect(s) of Cholera Vaccine

• Fever
• Feeling of discomfort or illness
• Headache
• Nausea and vomiting
• Pain or redness at the injection site
• Stomach pain
• Diarrhea
• Loss of appetite
Other Precautions :
• The cholera vaccine should be given atleast 10 days before travelling to cholera affected region
• Do not take cholera vaccine, if the pregnancy delivery date is due within 7 days
• After using restroom, the hands must be washed thoroughly atleast for 2 weeks after a cholera vaccine has been received to avoid spreading of the disease