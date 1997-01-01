Side effect(s) of Cholera Vaccine

Read the side effects of Cholera Vaccine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.• Fever• Feeling of discomfort or illness• Headache• Nausea and vomiting• Pain or redness at the injection site• Stomach pain• Diarrhea• Loss of appetite• The cholera vaccine should be given atleast 10 days before travelling to cholera affected region• Do not take cholera vaccine, if the pregnancy delivery date is due within 7 days• After using restroom, the hands must be washed thoroughly atleast for 2 weeks after a cholera vaccine has been received to avoid spreading of the disease