Side effect(s) of Chlorthalidone

Read the side effects of Chlorthalidone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
Loss of appetite, gastric irritation, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constipation, jaundice and inflammation of pancreas.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, vertigo, tingling, headache and visual defect.
Blood
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Skin
Bruising, photosensitivity, rash, hives and cell death in blood vessels.
Heart
Low blood pressure.
Others
Increased sugar, sugar in urine, muscle spasm, weakness, restlessness and impotence.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.