Side effect(s) of Chlorthalidone

Read the side effects of Chlorthalidone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Loss of appetite, gastric irritation, nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, constipation, jaundice and inflammation of pancreas.- Dizziness, vertigo, tingling, headache and visual defect.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Bruising, photosensitivity, rash, hives and cell death in blood vessels.- Low blood pressure.- Increased sugar, sugar in urine, muscle spasm, weakness, restlessness and impotence.* Avoid excess dosage.