Side effect(s) of Chlorpromazine

Read the side effects of Chlorpromazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, insomnia, depression and convulsions.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth and constipation.
Genitourinary
-
Absence of menstrual cycle, breast enlargement in males and urinary retention.
Miscellaneous
-
Allergic skin reactions, increased sugar, weight gain and dilatation of pupil.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn.
* Avoid excess dosage.