Side effect(s) of Chlorpromazine

Read the side effects of Chlorpromazine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Jaundice, involuntary muscle movements, reduced white blood cell counts, low blood pressure and drowsiness.- Agitation, insomnia, depression and convulsions.- Dry mouth and constipation.- Absence of menstrual cycle, breast enlargement in males and urinary retention.- Allergic skin reactions, increased sugar, weight gain and dilatation of pupil.* Avoid exposure to sunlight; otherwise it may cause sunburn.* Avoid excess dosage.