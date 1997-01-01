Side effect(s) of Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine

Read the side effects of Chlorpheniramine- Hydrocodone- Pseudoephedrine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Sedation, drowsiness, mental clouding, lethargy, impairment of mental and physical performance, anxiety, fear, dizziness, psychic dependence, mood changes, nervousness, sleeplessness, visual disturbances, confusion, headache, emotion, involuntary repetitive movements of face, lightheadedness, agitation, restlessness, irritability, tremor.- Fast, or slow heartbeat, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, palpitations, shock-like state, fainting.- Dryness of the pharynx and respiratory passages, tightness of the chest, wheezing, trouble in breathing.- Nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal distension, abdominal pain, dry mouth, indigestion, loss of appetite.- Ureteral spasm, urinary retention, painful urination, urinary frequency, urinary hesitancy.- Skin rash, itching, hives, redness, and excessive perspiration.- Changes in glucose utilization, decreased lactation, early menses, breast enlargement in male, urine sugar, increased appetite, increased sexual activity.- Inflammation of the inner ear, ringing in the ear, vertigo, increased tears, dilation of the pupil, sensitivity to light.* Avoid excess dosage.