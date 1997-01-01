Side effect(s) of Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone

Read the side effects of Chlorpheniramine and Hydrocodone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Breathing problem, chest tightness, painful urination, less urination, confusion, hallucinations, or unusual behavior.- Dizziness, drowsiness, trouble concentrating, mood changes, anxiety, blurred vision, constipation, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, dry mouth or throat, sweating or mild itching or skin rash.* Avoid excess dosage.