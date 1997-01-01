Side effect(s) of Chloroquine

Read the side effects of Chloroquine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye and ENT
-
Vision impairment, deafness, ringing in the ear and ear damage.
Musculoskeletal
-
Nerve disease and muscle weakness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.
Skin
-
Skin eruptions, pigmentation, itching, sensitivity to light, and hair loss.
Blood
-
Anemia, reversible decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts.
Central Nervous system
-
Seizures, headache, emotion, personality changes and depression.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.