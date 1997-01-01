Side effect(s) of Chloroquine

Read the side effects of Chloroquine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Vision impairment, deafness, ringing in the ear and ear damage.- Nerve disease and muscle weakness.- Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.- Skin eruptions, pigmentation, itching, sensitivity to light, and hair loss.- Anemia, reversible decrease in white blood cells and platelet counts.- Seizures, headache, emotion, personality changes and depression.- Low blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.