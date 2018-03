Read the side effects of Chlordiazepoxide and Clidinium Bromide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Mouth dryness, blurring, hesitancy and urgency in urination, constipation, fever, heat stroke, fast heart rate and dilatation of pupils.- Headache, nervousness, drowsiness and weakness.- Nausea, aggression and mild skin rashes.* Avoid excess dosage.