Side effect(s) of Chloramphenicol

Read the side effects of Chloramphenicol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, confusion, depression, inflammation of the optic nerve and nerve inflammation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, tongue inflammation, mouth ulcer and intestinal inflammation.
Blood
-
Bone marrow depression and decrease in blood cell counts.
Miscellaneous
-
Hypersensitivity reactions such as fever, rash, shock, hives and Gray syndrome.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.