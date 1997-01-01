Side effect(s) of Chloramphenicol

Read the side effects of Chloramphenicol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, confusion, depression, inflammation of the optic nerve and nerve inflammation.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, tongue inflammation, mouth ulcer and intestinal inflammation.- Bone marrow depression and decrease in blood cell counts.- Hypersensitivity reactions such as fever, rash, shock, hives and Gray syndrome.* Avoid excess dosage.