Side effect(s) of Chloral Hydrate

Read the side effects of Chloral Hydrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Excitement, tolerance, addiction, mental illness, drowsiness, staggering gait, incoordination, lightheadedness, fainting, dizziness, nightmares, uneasiness, mental confusion and hallucinations.- Decrease in white blood cells and increased eosinophilia.- Allergic skin rashes including hives, redness and inflammation.- Gastric irritation, nausea, vomiting, flatulence, diarrhea, and unpleasant taste.- Rarely headache, hangover and idiosyncratic syndrome can occur.* Avoid excess dosage.