Side effect(s) of Chloral Hydrate

Read the side effects of Chloral Hydrate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Excitement, tolerance, addiction, mental illness, drowsiness, staggering gait, incoordination, lightheadedness, fainting, dizziness, nightmares, uneasiness, mental confusion and hallucinations.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and increased eosinophilia.
Skin
-
Allergic skin rashes including hives, redness and inflammation.
Gastrointestinal
-
Gastric irritation, nausea, vomiting, flatulence, diarrhea, and unpleasant taste.
Miscellaneous
-
Rarely headache, hangover and idiosyncratic syndrome can occur.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.