Side effect(s) of Cetuximab

Read the side effects of Cetuximab as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Rash, itching, nail changes, headache, diarrhea and infections.
Serious Effects
-
Heart arrest, kidney failure, blood clot in lungs and skin damage.
Body as a Whole
-
Weakness, fever, headache, infection and chills.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, nosebleed, diarrhea and indigestion.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss, dehydration, increase in liver enzyme levels.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of pharynx.
♦
Eye
-
Corneal ulcer
.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.