Side effect(s) of Cetirizine

Read the side effects of Cetirizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting.- Loss of appetite, flushing, increased salivation, urinary retention, dehydration, increased sugar, and thirst.- Heart failure, high blood pressure, fast heart rate, and palpitations.- Incoordination, confusion, slurred speech, leg cramps, tingling, fainting, paralysis, tremor, twitching, visual defect, abnormal thinking, agitation, memory loss, sleeplessness and nervousness.- Abnormal liver function, aggravated tooth caries, constipation, indigestion, flatulence, stomach inflammation, piles, increased appetite, blood in stool, rectal bleeding, mouth ulcer, tongue discoloration and tongue swelling.- Bladder inflammation, painful urination, blood in urine, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, and urinary tract infection, painful menstrual period, irregular period, breast pain and vaginal inflammation.- Deafness, ear pain, ear damage, ringing in the ear, taste perversion, blindness and increased eye pressure.- Muscle weakness/pain, joint inflammation and joint pain.- Lung inflammation, difficulty in breathing, increased sputum, pneumonia, respiratory disorder and upper respiratory tract infection.- Pimples, hair loss, skin inflammation, eruption, dry skin, redness, itching, and hives.- Accidental injury, weakness, back pain, chest pain, enlarged abdomen, face swelling, fever, hot flashes, increased weight, leg swelling, uneasiness, swelling in the extremities and rigors.* Avoid excess dosage.