Side effect(s) of Cetirizine

Read the side effects of Cetirizine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache, inflammation of pharynx, abdominal pain, cough, drowsiness, diarrhea, nosebleed, asthma, nausea and vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, flushing, increased salivation, urinary retention, dehydration, increased sugar, and thirst.
Heart
-
Heart failure, high blood pressure, fast heart rate, and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Incoordination, confusion, slurred speech, leg cramps, tingling, fainting, paralysis, tremor, twitching, visual defect, abnormal thinking, agitation, memory loss, sleeplessness and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abnormal liver function, aggravated tooth caries, constipation, indigestion, flatulence, stomach inflammation, piles, increased appetite, blood in stool, rectal bleeding, mouth ulcer, tongue discoloration and tongue swelling.
Genitourinary
-
Bladder inflammation, painful urination, blood in urine, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence, and urinary tract infection, painful menstrual period, irregular period, breast pain and vaginal inflammation.
Eye and ENT
-
Deafness, ear pain, ear damage, ringing in the ear, taste perversion, blindness and increased eye pressure.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle weakness/pain, joint inflammation and joint pain.
Respiratory
-
Lung inflammation, difficulty in breathing, increased sputum, pneumonia, respiratory disorder and upper respiratory tract infection.
Skin
-
Pimples, hair loss, skin inflammation, eruption, dry skin, redness, itching, and hives.
Body as a Whole
-
Accidental injury, weakness, back pain, chest pain, enlarged abdomen, face swelling, fever, hot flashes, increased weight, leg swelling, uneasiness, swelling in the extremities and rigors.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.