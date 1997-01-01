Side effect(s) of Ceftriaxone

Read the side effects of Ceftriaxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, Headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Blood
-
High concentration of eosinophils, platelet counts in the blood, decrease in white blood cells, low prothrombin levels, bleeding.
Lab tests
-
Increase in liver enzyme, elevated BUN (Blood urea, nitrogen).
Local
-
Indurations/tightness/warmth.
Genitourinary
-
Vaginal inflammation.
Miscellaneous
-
Fatal ceftriaxone-calcium precipitates in lung and kidneys of neonates.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid long-term or repeated use, otherwise it will secondary infection.