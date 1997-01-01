Side effect(s) of Ceftriaxone

Read the side effects of Ceftriaxone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, Headache.- Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- High concentration of eosinophils, platelet counts in the blood, decrease in white blood cells, low prothrombin levels, bleeding.- Increase in liver enzyme, elevated BUN (Blood urea, nitrogen).- Indurations/tightness/warmth.- Vaginal inflammation.- Fatal ceftriaxone-calcium precipitates in lung and kidneys of neonates.*Avoid long-term or repeated use, otherwise it will secondary infection.