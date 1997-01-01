Side effect(s) of Cefprozil

Read the side effects of Cefprozil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, flatulence, inflammation of colon.- Headache, dizziness, fatigue, tingling, confusion, nervousness, sleeplessness.- Genital itching, inflammation of vagina, kidney function impairment.- Increase in eosinophils, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, decreased platelet function, anemia, bleeding.- Liver function impairment, jaundice.- Hypersensitivity, including sever allergic reactions.*Take other measures for birth control, because oral contraceptives may not work while taking this medication.