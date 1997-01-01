Side effect(s) of Cefprozil

Read the side effects of Cefprozil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, flatulence, inflammation of colon.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, fatigue, tingling, confusion, nervousness, sleeplessness.
Genitourinary
-
Genital itching, inflammation of vagina, kidney function impairment.
Blood
-
Increase in eosinophils, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, decreased platelet function, anemia, bleeding.
Liver
-
Liver function impairment, jaundice.
Miscellaneous
-
Hypersensitivity, including sever allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
*Take other measures for birth control, because oral contraceptives may not work while taking this medication.