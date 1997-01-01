Side effect(s) of Cefpodoxmine Proxetil

Read the side effects of Cefpodoxmine Proxetil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vaginal infection, abdominal pain and headache.- Fungal infections, abdominal distention, uneasiness, fatigue, weakness, fever, chest pain, back pain, chills, generalized pain, abnormal microbiological tests, pus, allergic reaction, facial swelling, bacterial infections, parasitic infections, localized edema, localized pain.- Heart failure, migraine, palpitations, dilatation of blood vessels, blood clot, high blood pressure and low blood pressure.- Vomiting, indigestion, dry mouth, flatulence, decreased appetite, constipation, mouth infection, loss of appetite, eructation, stomach inflammation, mouth ulcers, gastrointestinal disorders, rectal disorders, tongue disorders, tooth disorders, increased thirst, oral lesions, dry throat, toothache.- Anemia.- Dehydration, gout, peripheral edema and increased weight.- Muscle pain.- Dizziness, sleeplessness, drowsiness, anxiety, shakiness, nervousness, cerebral infarction, change in dreams, impaired concentration, confusion, nightmares, tingling, and vertigo.- Asthma, cough, nosebleed, runny nose, wheezing, bronchitis, difficulty in breathing, lung infection, sinus inflammation.- Hives, rash, itching, non-application site, diaphoresis, rash, skin infection, desquamation, dry skin non-application site, hair loss, and sunburn.- Taste alterations, eye irritation, taste loss, ringing in the ear.- Blood in urine, urinary tract infections, irregular periods, painful urination, urinary frequency, night time urination, penile infection, protein in urine, vaginal pain.* Avoid excess dosage.