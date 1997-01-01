Side effect(s) of Cefpirome

Read the side effects of Cefpirome as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rash, itching and hives.- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.- Increased level of liver enzymes.- Kidney inflammation/impairment.- Decrease in blood counts.- Pain and swelling.- Fever and epilepsy.* Monitor kidney function, blood counts regularly while taking this medication.