Side effect(s) of Cefpirome

Read the side effects of Cefpirome as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Rash, itching and hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Liver
-
Increased level of liver enzymes.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney inflammation/impairment.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood counts.
Local
-
Pain and swelling.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever and epilepsy.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor kidney function, blood counts regularly while taking this medication.