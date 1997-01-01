Side effect(s) of Cefoxitin

Read the side effects of Cefoxitin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local Reactions
-
Swelling (inflammation) of vein.
Allergic Reactions
-
Rash, hives, flushing, itching, eosinophilia, fever, difficulty in breathing, and other allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, and angioedema.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Myasthenia gravis.
Blood
-
Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, anemia, and bone marrow depression.
Liver Function
-
Elevations in liver enzymes.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.