Side effect(s) of Cefoxitin

Read the side effects of Cefoxitin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Swelling (inflammation) of vein.- Rash, hives, flushing, itching, eosinophilia, fever, difficulty in breathing, and other allergic reactions including anaphylaxis, and angioedema.- Low blood pressure.- Diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.- Myasthenia gravis.- Eosinophilia, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, anemia, and bone marrow depression.- Elevations in liver enzymes.* Avoid excess dosage.