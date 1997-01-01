Side effect(s) of Cefixime

Read the side effects of Cefixime as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence.
Hypersensitivity
-
Skin rashes, hives, fever, itching and facial swelling.
Liver
-
Elevated liver enzymes level, jaundice and liver inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Transient elevations in BUN or creatinine levels and kidney failure.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness and seizures.
Blood
-
Decrease in blood cell counts.
Other
-
Genital itching, vaginal inflammation/fungal infection and skin disorders.
Other Precautions :
* It may reduce platelet counts, avoid injury or bruising.
* Avoid any vaccination during the treatment.