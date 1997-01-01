Side effect(s) of Cefixime

Read the side effects of Cefixime as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, loose or frequent stools, abdominal pain, nausea, stomach upset and flatulence.- Skin rashes, hives, fever, itching and facial swelling.- Elevated liver enzymes level, jaundice and liver inflammation.- Transient elevations in BUN or creatinine levels and kidney failure.- Headache, dizziness and seizures.- Decrease in blood cell counts.- Genital itching, vaginal inflammation/fungal infection and skin disorders.* It may reduce platelet counts, avoid injury or bruising.* Avoid any vaccination during the treatment.