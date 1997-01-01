Side effect(s) of Cefepime

Read the side effects of Cefepime as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, inflammation of colon, including pseudomembranous colitis, oral candidiasis.- Rash, itching, hives.- Hypersensitivity, including, allergic reaction, toxic epidermal blistering, rash, inflammation or veins, pain or inflammation at injection site; fever.*In diabetes patients - it may cause the results of some tests for urine glucose to be wrong. Becareful while changing the dose of your diabetes medicine.