Side effect(s) of Cefdinir

Read the side effects of Cefdinir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Diarrhea, vaginal infections or inflammation, nausea, and abdominal pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, flatulence, vomiting, abnormal stools, loss of appetite, constipation, dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, weakness, sleeplessness, drowsiness.
Skin
-
Rash, itching.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, fungal infection, decrease in white blood cell, vaginal discharge.
Potentially Fatal
-
Anaphylaxis; kidney and liver failure.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.