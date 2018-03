Read the side effects of Cefadroxil as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, blood in stools, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and rash.- Itching, hives, difficulty in breathing or swallowing and wheezing.- Unusual bleeding or bruising, sore throat and vaginal infections.* Avoid excess dosage.