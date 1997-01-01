Side effect(s) of Cefaclor

Read the side effects of Cefaclor as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Itching, hives, weakness, swelling in the face and limbs, difficulty in breathing, tingling, fainting, low blood pressure and dilatation of blood vessels.- Reversible hyperactivity, agitation, nervousness, sleeplessness, confusion, increased muscle tone, dizziness, hallucinations and drowsiness.- Elevation in liver enzymes level.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Slight elevations in BUN or serum creatinine (less than 1 in 500)* Take full course of treatment.* Avoid excess dosage.