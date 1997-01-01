Side effect(s) of Cefaclor

Read the side effects of Cefaclor as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Hypersensitivity
-
Itching, hives, weakness, swelling in the face and limbs, difficulty in breathing, tingling, fainting, low blood pressure and dilatation of blood vessels.
Central Nervous System
-
Reversible hyperactivity, agitation, nervousness, sleeplessness, confusion, increased muscle tone, dizziness, hallucinations and drowsiness.
Liver
-
Elevation in liver enzymes level.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Genitourinary
-
Slight elevations in BUN or serum creatinine (less than 1 in 500)
Other Precautions :
* Take full course of treatment.
* Avoid excess dosage.