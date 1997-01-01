Side effect(s) of Carvedilol

Read the side effects of Carvedilol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, fatigue, headache, lightheadedness, disorientation, fainting.
Heart
-
Chest pain, irregular or unusually slow heartbeat.
Eye
-
Dry eyes, persistent or severe vision changes.
Miscellaneous
-
Change in the amount of urine produced, fever, sudden, unusual weight gain; swelling of the hands, ankles, or feet; unusual bruising or bleeding.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor blood pressure regularly.