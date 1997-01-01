Side effect(s) of Carvedilol

Read the side effects of Carvedilol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting.- Dizziness, fatigue, headache, lightheadedness, disorientation, fainting.- Chest pain, irregular or unusually slow heartbeat.- Dry eyes, persistent or severe vision changes.- Change in the amount of urine produced, fever, sudden, unusual weight gain; swelling of the hands, ankles, or feet; unusual bruising or bleeding.*Monitor blood pressure regularly.