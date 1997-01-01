Side effect(s) of Carteolol

Read the side effects of Carteolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Eye irritation, burning, tearing, blurred/ cloudy vision, sensitivity to light and decreased night vision.- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure, heart block, stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm and palpitations.- Weakness, headache, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, sinus inflammation, and taste perversion.- Difficulty in breathing.- Nausea.- Hypersensitivity, including localized and generalized rash.- Asthma and respiratory failure.* Avoid excess dosage.