Side effect(s) of Carteolol

Read the side effects of Carteolol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye
-
Eye irritation, burning, tearing, blurred/ cloudy vision, sensitivity to light and decreased night vision.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, low blood pressure, heart block, stroke, heart failure, abnormal heart rhythm and palpitations.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, sinus inflammation, and taste perversion.
Body As a Whole
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea.
Skin
-
Hypersensitivity, including localized and generalized rash.
Respiratory
-
Asthma and respiratory failure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.