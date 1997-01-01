Side effect(s) of Carisoprodol

Read the side effects of Carisoprodol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, drowsiness, headache.- Clumsiness, irritability, sleeplessness.- Fast heart rate, facial flushing, postural hypotension.- Nausea, vomiting, and epigastric discomfort.- Skin rash, difficulty in breathing, fever, weakness, burning in the eyes.*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.* Avoid dosage changes without your doctor's advice.