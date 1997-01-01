Side effect(s) of Carisoprodol

Read the side effects of Carisoprodol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Dizziness, drowsiness, headache.
Central Nervous System
-
Clumsiness, irritability, sleeplessness.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, facial flushing, postural hypotension.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, and epigastric discomfort.
Miscellaneous
-
Skin rash, difficulty in breathing, fever, weakness, burning in the eyes.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.
* Avoid dosage changes without your doctor's advice.