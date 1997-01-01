Side effect(s) of Carglumic Acid

Read the side effects of Carglumic Acid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, tonsilitis, anemia, ear infection, diarrhea, throat inflammation, and headache.
Blood
-
Anemia.
ENT
-
Ear infection.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing.
General
-
Weakness, fever.
Infections
-
Infection, throat inflammation, pneumonia.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, hemoglobin decreased, weight decreased.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, drowsiness.
Skin
-
Rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.