Side effect(s) of Carbonyl Iron

Read the side effects of Carbonyl Iron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Local
-
Pain at injection site, pigmentation of skin, sterile abscess.
Systemic
-
Fever, headache, joint pains, chest pain, flushing, palpitation, difficulty in breathing, anaphylactic reactions, lymph node enlargement.
Miscellaneous
-
Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, black or darker than normal appearing stools.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid taking antacids within two hours while taking this medication.