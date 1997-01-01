Side effect(s) of Carbonyl Iron

Read the side effects of Carbonyl Iron as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Pain at injection site, pigmentation of skin, sterile abscess.- Fever, headache, joint pains, chest pain, flushing, palpitation, difficulty in breathing, anaphylactic reactions, lymph node enlargement.- Stomach upset, nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, black or darker than normal appearing stools.*Avoid taking antacids within two hours while taking this medication.