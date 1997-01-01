Side effect(s) of Carbinoxamine

Read the side effects of Carbinoxamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Hives, rash, anaphylactic shock, photosensitivity, excessive perspiration, chills, dryness of mouth, nose and throat.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, headache, palpitations, fast heart rate.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in platelets and white blood cells.
Central Nervous System
-
Sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination, fatigue, confusion, restlessness, excitation, nervousness, tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, emotion, tingling, blurred vision, double vision, ringing in the ear, inflammation of the inner ear, hysteria, convulsions.
Gastrointestinal
-
Stomach upset, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary frequency, difficult urination, urinary retention, and early menses.
Respiratory
-
Thickening of bronchial secretions, tightness of chest and wheezing, nasal stuffiness.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.