Side effect(s) of Carbinoxamine

Read the side effects of Carbinoxamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Hives, rash, anaphylactic shock, photosensitivity, excessive perspiration, chills, dryness of mouth, nose and throat.- Low blood pressure, headache, palpitations, fast heart rate.- Anemia, decrease in platelets and white blood cells.- Sedation, sleepiness, dizziness, disturbed coordination, fatigue, confusion, restlessness, excitation, nervousness, tremor, irritability, sleeplessness, emotion, tingling, blurred vision, double vision, ringing in the ear, inflammation of the inner ear, hysteria, convulsions.- Stomach upset, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation.- Urinary frequency, difficult urination, urinary retention, and early menses.- Thickening of bronchial secretions, tightness of chest and wheezing, nasal stuffiness.* Avoid excess dosage.