Side effect(s) of Carbidopa-Levodopa

Read the side effects of Carbidopa-Levodopa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Involuntary movements and nausea.
Body as a Whole
-
Chest pain and weakness.
Heart
-
Irregular heart beat, low/high blood pressure, fainting, vein inflammation and palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dark saliva, stomach bleeding, development of duodenal ulcer, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, dry mouth and taste alterations.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Hypersensitivity
-
Shock, hives, itching, bruising and lesions.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, shoulder pain and muscle cramps.
Central Nervous System
-
Hallucinations, confusion, agitation, dizziness, drowsiness, abnormal dreams, sleeplessness, tingling, headache, depression, suicidal tendencies, dementia and increased sexual drive.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory infection.
Skin
-
Rash, increased sweating, hair loss and increased sweating.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, urinary frequency and dark colored urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.