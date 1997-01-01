Side effect(s) of Carbidopa-Levodopa

Read the side effects of Carbidopa-Levodopa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Involuntary movements and nausea.- Chest pain and weakness.- Irregular heart beat, low/high blood pressure, fainting, vein inflammation and palpitations.- Dark saliva, stomach bleeding, development of duodenal ulcer, loss of appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, dry mouth and taste alterations.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Shock, hives, itching, bruising and lesions.- Back pain, shoulder pain and muscle cramps.- Hallucinations, confusion, agitation, dizziness, drowsiness, abnormal dreams, sleeplessness, tingling, headache, depression, suicidal tendencies, dementia and increased sexual drive.- Difficulty in breathing and upper respiratory infection.- Rash, increased sweating, hair loss and increased sweating.- Urinary tract infection, urinary frequency and dark colored urine.* Avoid excess dosage.