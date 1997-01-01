Side effect(s) of Carbenicillin

Read the side effects of Carbenicillin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, bad taste, diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence and tongue inflammation.- Allergic reactions such as skin rash, hives and itching.- Anemia, decrease in blood cells and eosinophilia- Abnormalities in liver enzyme.- Fever, headache, itchy eyes, inflammation vagina and loose stools.*Avoid use of birth control pills while taking this medication, because they may not work.