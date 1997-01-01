Side effect(s) of Carbenicillin

Read the side effects of Carbenicillin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, bad taste, diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence and tongue inflammation.
Skin
-
Allergic reactions such as skin rash, hives and itching.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in blood cells and eosinophilia
Metabolic
-
Abnormalities in liver enzyme.
Miscellaneous
-
Fever, headache, itchy eyes, inflammation vagina and loose stools.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid use of birth control pills while taking this medication, because they may not work.