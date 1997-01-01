Side effect(s) of Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Eye
-
Eye pain and vision problems.
Metabolic
-
High and low potassium levels, dry mouth and increased thirst.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Central Nervous System
-
Drowsiness, restlessness, weakness and light-headedness.
Skin
-
Redness, blistering and peeling skin rash.
Miscellaneous
-
Jaundice, urinating problem, swelling, weight gain, fever, chills, body pain and flu-like syndromes.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.