Side effect(s) of Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Captopril and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Eye pain and vision problems.- High and low potassium levels, dry mouth and increased thirst.- Nausea and vomiting.- Drowsiness, restlessness, weakness and light-headedness.- Redness, blistering and peeling skin rash.- Jaundice, urinating problem, swelling, weight gain, fever, chills, body pain and flu-like syndromes.* Avoid excess dosage.