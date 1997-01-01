Side effect(s) of Captopril

Read the side effects of Captopril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Fast heart rate, chest pain, heart attack, congestive heart failure, stroke, low blood pressure and fainting.
Body as a whole
- Allergic reactions.
General
- Weakness and breast enlargement in males, taste disturbances.
Skin
- Rash, itching, redness, skin disorders and scaling.
Gastrointestinal
- Inflammation of pancreas/tongue and difficulty in swallowing.
Blood
- Anemia.
Liver
- Jaundice and liver inflammation.
Metabolic
- Electrolyte disturbances.
Musculoskeletal
- Muscle pain and weakness.
Central Nervous System
- In coordination, confusion, depression, nervousness and drowsiness.
Respiratory
- Asthma, nose inflammation and lung disorder.
Eye
- Blurred vision.
Genitourinary
- Impotence.
Other Precautions :
* It may not work as well in black patients.