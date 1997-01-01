Side effect(s) of Captopril

Read the side effects of Captopril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fast heart rate, chest pain, heart attack, congestive heart failure, stroke, low blood pressure and fainting.- Allergic reactions.- Weakness and breast enlargement in males, taste disturbances.- Rash, itching, redness, skin disorders and scaling.- Inflammation of pancreas/tongue and difficulty in swallowing.- Anemia.- Jaundice and liver inflammation.- Electrolyte disturbances.- Muscle pain and weakness.- In coordination, confusion, depression, nervousness and drowsiness.- Asthma, nose inflammation and lung disorder.- Blurred vision.- Impotence.* It may not work as well in black patients.