Side effect(s) of Capreomycin

Read the side effects of Capreomycin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Kidney/liver impairment, electrolyte disturbances, hearing loss, ringing in the ear, fainting, decreased in white blood cells, hives, rashes, pain and bleeding at injection site and localized swelling.*Take full course of medication.*Monitor liver, kidney function, and minerals level in blood regularly while taking this medication.