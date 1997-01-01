Side effect(s) of Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Inflicted injury, fatigue, pain, chest pain, swelling the extremities and weakness.
Central Nervous System
-
Fainting, tingling, sensory loss, depression, sleeplessness and anxiety.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, coughing and nose inflammation.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain, muscle pain, joint inflammation and leg cramps.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, and stomach inflammation and vomiting.
Metabolic
-
Increased blood sugar and increased BUN.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection, bladder inflammation and blood in urine.
Liver
-
Abnormal liver function tests and increased liver enzyme level.
Heart
-
Fast/slow heart rate, palpitations and abnormal ECG.
Skin
-
Blisters, increased sweating, itching, skin inflammation and rash.
Eye and ENT
-
Nose bleed, eye inflammation and ringing in the ear.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.