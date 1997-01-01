Side effect(s) of Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Candesartan cilexetil hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Inflicted injury, fatigue, pain, chest pain, swelling the extremities and weakness.- Fainting, tingling, sensory loss, depression, sleeplessness and anxiety.- Difficulty in breathing, coughing and nose inflammation.- Joint pain, muscle pain, joint inflammation and leg cramps.- Nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, and stomach inflammation and vomiting.- Increased blood sugar and increased BUN.- Urinary tract infection, bladder inflammation and blood in urine.- Abnormal liver function tests and increased liver enzyme level.- Fast/slow heart rate, palpitations and abnormal ECG.- Blisters, increased sweating, itching, skin inflammation and rash.- Nose bleed, eye inflammation and ringing in the ear.* Avoid excess dosage.