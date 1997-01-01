Side effect(s) of Calcium Carbonate

Read the side effects of Calcium Carbonate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Slow heart rate, cardiac arrest, abnormal heart rhythm.- Constipation, loss of appetite, flatulence, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.- Kidney stone, kidney failure.- Increased calcium level, muscle weakness, headache, coma.- Itching, rash and hives.*Do not take in larger or smaller quantity or for longer than recommended.