Side effect(s) of Calcium Carbonate

Read the side effects of Calcium Carbonate as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Slow heart rate, cardiac arrest, abnormal heart rhythm.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, loss of appetite, flatulence, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney stone, kidney failure.
Metabolic
-
Increased calcium level, muscle weakness, headache, coma.
Allergic reactions
-
Itching, rash and hives.
Other Precautions :
*Do not take in larger or smaller quantity or for longer than recommended.