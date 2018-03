Side effect(s) of Calcitriol

Read the side effects of Calcitriol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, headache, sensory disturbances, muscle weakness, mood changes and drowsiness.- Nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, metallic taste, loss of appetite, abdominal pain or stomach pain.- Muscle pain and bone pain.- Nighttime urination, frequent urination, urinary tract infection and Blood urea nitrogen.- Weight loss, increased thirst, dehydration, increased fat in blood and elevated liver enzymes.- Eye inflammation and photophobia.- High blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.- Muscle weakness and mood changes.Patients with kidney disease should consult a nephrologist before drinking plenty of liquid.Monitor serum calcium levels to avoid the risk of hypercalcemia.Special diet should be followed while taking calcitriolPatients on dialysis requires low phosphate diet