Side effect(s) of Calcitriol

Read the side effects of Calcitriol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, headache, sensory disturbances, muscle weakness, mood changes and drowsiness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, metallic taste, loss of appetite, abdominal pain or stomach pain.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and bone pain.
Genitourinary
-
Nighttime urination, frequent urination, urinary tract infection and Blood urea nitrogen.
Metabolic
-
Weight loss, increased thirst, dehydration, increased fat in blood and elevated liver enzymes.
Eye and ENT
-
Eye inflammation and photophobia.
Heart
-
High blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.
Central Nervous System
-
Muscle weakness and mood changes.
Other Precautions :
• Patients with kidney disease should consult a nephrologist before drinking plenty of liquid.
• Monitor serum calcium levels to avoid the risk of hypercalcemia.
• Special diet should be followed while taking calcitriol
• Patients on dialysis requires low phosphate diet