Side effect(s) of Calcitriol

Read the side effects of Calcitriol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Weakness, headache, sensory disturbances, muscle weakness, mood changes and drowsiness.- Nausea, vomiting, dry mouth, constipation, metallic taste, loss of appetite, abdominal pain or stomach pain.- Muscle pain and bone pain.- Nighttime urination, frequent urination, urinary tract infection and Blood urea nitrogen.- Weight loss, increased thirst, dehydration, increased fat in blood and elevated liver enzymes.- Eye inflammation and photophobia.- High blood pressure and abnormal heart rhythm.- Muscle weakness and mood changes.• Patients with kidney disease should consult a nephrologist before drinking plenty of liquid.• Monitor serum calcium levels to avoid the risk of hypercalcemia.• Special diet should be followed while taking calcitriol• Patients on dialysis requires low phosphate diet