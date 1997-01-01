Side effect(s) of Calcitonin- Salmon

Read the side effects of Calcitonin- Salmon as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Very mild and uncommon
Body as a whole
-
Influenza-like symptoms, edema, fever.
Skin
-
Rash, skin ulceration, eczema, hair loss, itching, increased sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, inflammation of joints with pain and stiffness.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection and inflammation, bronchus, pneumonia, coughing, difficulty in breathing.
Eye and ENT
-
Nasal symptoms such as inflammation, runny nose and bleeding occur with the nasal spray. Taste perversion, sneezing, ringing in the ear, hearing loss. increase or decrease in tears, inflammation of conjunctiva, blurred vision, visual disturbance.
Heart
-
High blood pressure, heart attack, palpitation, bundle branch block.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, flatulence, increased appetite, gastritis, dry mouth.
Metabolic
-
Increased thirst, weight increase.
Liver
-
Gall stone, inflammation of liver.
Genitourinary
-
Inflammation of kidney and urinary bladder, diarrhea, blood in urine, kidney stone .
♦
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, Dizziness, tingling, fainting, migraine, neuralgia, agitation,
tremor
.
Blood and Immune System
-
Lymph nodes swelling, infection, anemia.
Potentially Fatal
- Anaphylactic shock.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.