Side effect(s) of Calcitonin- Salmon

tremor

Read the side effects of Calcitonin- Salmon as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Influenza-like symptoms, edema, fever.- Rash, skin ulceration, eczema, hair loss, itching, increased sweating.- Muscle pain, inflammation of joints with pain and stiffness.- Upper respiratory tract infection and inflammation, bronchus, pneumonia, coughing, difficulty in breathing.- Nasal symptoms such as inflammation, runny nose and bleeding occur with the nasal spray. Taste perversion, sneezing, ringing in the ear, hearing loss. increase or decrease in tears, inflammation of conjunctiva, blurred vision, visual disturbance.- High blood pressure, heart attack, palpitation, bundle branch block.- Constipation, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, flatulence, increased appetite, gastritis, dry mouth.- Increased thirst, weight increase.- Gall stone, inflammation of liver.- Inflammation of kidney and urinary bladder, diarrhea, blood in urine, kidney stone .- Headache, Dizziness, tingling, fainting, migraine, neuralgia, agitation,- Lymph nodes swelling, infection, anemia.- Anaphylactic shock.*Avoid using contaminated solution of this medication.