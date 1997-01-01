Side effect(s) of Caffeine

Read the side effects of Caffeine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Confusion, dizziness, sleeplessness, restlessness, excitement, nervousness, tinnitus, light depression and fatigue, visual disturbance, muscular tremor, headache, lightheadedness, seizures.- Fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm.- Vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, necrotizing enterocolitis, gastritis.- Rash, dry skin.- Increased urination.- Low sugar.- Difficulty in breathing.- Hypersensitivity (eg, dermatitis, rhinitis, bronchial asthma), feeding intolerance, sepsis, accidental injury, stroke.- Skin breakdown, damage to the retina of the eye, bleeding from gastrointestinal tract, kidney failure, increased clotting of blood, acidosis, accumulation of water in the lungs and bleeding in the brain.*Do not change the dose without consulting with your doctor.