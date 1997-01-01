Side effect(s) of Cabergoline

Read the side effects of Cabergoline as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, constipation, abdominal pain, indigestion, vomiting, dry mouth, diarrhea, flatulence, throat irritation, toothache.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, fainting, tingling.
Body As a Whole
-
Weakness, fatigue, fainting, influenza-like symptoms, uneasiness, swelling of eye/extremities.
Psychiatric
-
Depression, drowsiness, loss of appetite, anxiety, sleeplessness, impaired concentration, nervousness.
Heart
-
Hot flashes, low blood pressure, palpitation.
Genitourinary
-
Breast pain, absence of menstrual cycle.
Skin
-
Pimple, itching.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain
Respiratory
-
Nose inflammation
Eye
-
Abnormal vision
Other Precautions :
*Monitor liver function regularly in patients with liver impairment.