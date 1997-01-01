Side effect(s) of Cabazitaxel

Read the side effects of Cabazitaxel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia, abnormal decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Heart
-
Abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, and indigestion.
General
-
Fatigue, weakness, fever, swelling in the extremities, throat inflammation and generalized pain.
Infections
-
Urinary tract infections.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, dehydration and decrease in weight.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain, joint pain and muscle spasms.
Central Nervous System
-
Nerve disease, sensory loss, dizziness, and headache.
Genitourinary
-
Blood in urine and painful urination.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing and cough.
Skin
-
Hair loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.