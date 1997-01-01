Side effect(s) of Cabazitaxel

Read the side effects of Cabazitaxel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, abnormal decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Abnormal heart rhythm and low blood pressure.- Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, constipation, abdominal pain, and indigestion.- Fatigue, weakness, fever, swelling in the extremities, throat inflammation and generalized pain.- Urinary tract infections.- Loss of appetite, dehydration and decrease in weight.- Back pain, joint pain and muscle spasms.- Nerve disease, sensory loss, dizziness, and headache.- Blood in urine and painful urination.- Difficulty in breathing and cough.- Hair loss.* Avoid excess dosage.