Side effect(s) of Butabarbital

Read the side effects of Butabarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Drowsiness.
Central nervous system
-
Agitation, confusion, hyperactivity, involuntary movement, CNS depression, abnormal dreams, nervousness, mental disturbances, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety and abnormal thinking.
Respiratory
- Difficulty in breathing.
Heart
- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.
Miscellaneous
- Headache, severe allergic reactions, fever and liver damage.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid long-term use of this drug; otherwise patient may get addicted to this drug.
* Avoid excess dosage.
* If there is no improvement in your condition after 1-week period of treatment, consult with your doctor.