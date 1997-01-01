Side effect(s) of Butabarbital

Read the side effects of Butabarbital as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Drowsiness.- Agitation, confusion, hyperactivity, involuntary movement, CNS depression, abnormal dreams, nervousness, mental disturbances, hallucinations, sleeplessness, anxiety and abnormal thinking.- Difficulty in breathing.- Slow heart rate, low blood pressure and fainting.- Nausea, vomiting and constipation.- Headache, severe allergic reactions, fever and liver damage.* Avoid long-term use of this drug; otherwise patient may get addicted to this drug.* Avoid excess dosage.* If there is no improvement in your condition after 1-week period of treatment, consult with your doctor.