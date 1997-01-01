Side effect(s) of Busulphan

Read the side effects of Busulphan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
- Fever, headache, weakness, chills, pain, swelling, general allergic reactions, chest pain, inflammation at injection site and back pain.
Heart
- Fast heart rate and dilatation of blood cells.
Gastrointestinal
- Nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, dry mouth, rectal disorder and abdominal enlargement.
Metabolic
- Decrease in magnesium/glucose/potassium/calcium and increase in liver enzyme levels.
Central Nervous System
- Sleeplessness, anxiety, dizziness and depression.
Respiratory
- Nose inflammation, lung disorder, cough, nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.
Skin
- Rash and itching.
Other Precautions :
* It may cause ovarian failure and may stop girls from reaching puberty.