Side effect(s) of Busulphan

Read the side effects of Busulphan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fever, headache, weakness, chills, pain, swelling, general allergic reactions, chest pain, inflammation at injection site and back pain.- Fast heart rate and dilatation of blood cells.- Nausea, mouth ulcer, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, abdominal pain, indigestion, constipation, dry mouth, rectal disorder and abdominal enlargement.- Decrease in magnesium/glucose/potassium/calcium and increase in liver enzyme levels.- Sleeplessness, anxiety, dizziness and depression.- Nose inflammation, lung disorder, cough, nosebleed and difficulty in breathing.- Rash and itching.* It may cause ovarian failure and may stop girls from reaching puberty.